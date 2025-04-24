WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire in West Broward County, now spanning at least 500 acres, has been 90% contained, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered over Everglades Holiday Park, where the southbound lane of U.S. 27 has reopened.

However, drivers are being asked to turn around if they get near the blaze due to the smoky conditions.

The fire sparked Wednesday afternoon near the edge of a canal in the area of U.S. 27 and Southwest 26th Street.

The winds blowing to the northwest have kept the spread of the flames away from populated areas.

Officials with the Florida Forestry Service are monitoring the scene.

