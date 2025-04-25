WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have announced a brush fire that erupted in West Broward has been completely contained as of Friday morning.

The fire sparked Wednesday afternoon near the edge of a canal in the area of U.S. 27 and Southwest 26th Street.

Officials said the fire had burned about 500 acres.

Crews battled the fierce flames using extended ladders and getting water from a nearby canal.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.