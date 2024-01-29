MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miramar that, they said, left a teenage boy dead and sent a teenage girl to the hospital.

According to Miramar Police, they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area of South University Drive and Riviera Boulevard, just after 7:50 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said the 17-year-old victims were sitting in white Hyundai Sonata when someone opened fire at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver and the passenger.

Paramedics rushed both patients to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the male driver succumbed to his injuries and the female passenger is listed in critical condition.

“Right now, it’s really too early to speculate as to the motive behind this. We don’t even know if this was the intended target or not,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues. “That’s why it is crucial that someone comes forward, someone provides us with information so we can look into this further and apprehend the people that are responsible for this. We’re talking about two 17-year-olds that their lives – one is deceased and the other one, her life will never be the same.”

Officers have shut down University Drive in both directions between Miramar Parkway and the Florida Turnpike while they collected evidence and searched for clues.

Police said there is an unknown vehicle in connection to the shooting, adding that a witness possibly saw the car take off toward the Turnpike. They have not provided a description of this vehicle, and no firearms have been recovered.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.