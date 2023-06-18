WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not stop the party in Wilton Manors, as thousands of people came out to be a part of this year’s Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival..

The festivities kicked off along Wilton Drive, Saturday afternoon.

South Florida’s biggest Pride event brought longtime attendees.

“I love Pride. I do this every year,” said a reveler.

“We need to be out here fighting the fight,” said another reveler.

The on-and-off rain did not prevent the show from going on, although the stormy conditions led to a temporary evacuation of the event grounds.

Even Mother Nature showing her support. 7News captured a rainbow that did not go unnoticed by the large crowds.

“I think it’s very important for us to stand up for our rights,” said Chi Chi Royale.

The show of support takes place about a month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to go to adult live performances like drag shows.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, festival organizer Jameer Baptiste described some of the changes for this year’s event.

“So we brought everything that’s 18 and older inside into the club, and we’re so lucky to be on [Wilton] Drive, where there’s a multitude of gay and gay-friendly clubs,” said Baptiste.

Despite the change, those in attendance stood united.

“I still celebrate my life, because that’s who I choose to be,” said a reveler.

“\We’re still here, and we’re never going away, and love is love,” said another reveler.

Festivities are expected to wind down at around 11 p.m., but many bars and clubs along Wilton Drive are expected to remain open as late as 3 a.m.

