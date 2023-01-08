POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity.

Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community.

Go, girl power! Hammers, paintbrushes, we are gonna be doing trusses!’ said Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group. “We’re building a neighborhood here.”

While Case led the charge, she got a little help from her friends.

“Look at this: South Florida, Fort Lauderdale, making the world a better place,” said Women Build sponsor Marcy Falcone.

Volunteer supporters of Habitat for Humanity of Broward, most wearing pink T-shirts and hard hats, accepted the challenge of eight extraordinary women and organizations to help build eight homes for families working hard to earn a safe, decent place to live as part of the Rita Case Women Build.

“Seventy-seven homes are being built, a community where over 400 parents, children and their beautiful animals, their loving animals, will live in a very safe environment,” said Case.

Together, the sponsors have donated $800,000 to fund the homes.

The volunteers are working on a Rick Case Habitat Community to help complete the build-out for future homeowners.

7News anchor and Deco Drive host Lynn Martinez joined the fun.

“I was wondering what hat you were gonna wear,” Martinez told Case.

Each of the future homeowner families attend a year of education and complete 350 hours of work on site to help build the homes for the chance to earn an affordable mortgage.

“I love it. It is exciting to be able to do it for women,” said Falcone. “We always like to give back, and there’s nothing better than helping moms and their children to have a better and happier life.”

“We’re making a difference in the lives of all of these families,” said Nancy Daly, chair of Women Build. It’s important that women be involved, because women are primarily the nurturers of the children and the family, and knowing that to do with your home is important.”

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

