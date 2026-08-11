FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a crash took the life of two people in 2024, a family is now taking the Broward Sheriff’s Office to court.

The incident, which happened near Fort Lauderdale in 2024, killed Lisa Jackson and Geraldine Francis and left Lisa’s daughter, then-17-year-old Kumani Jackson, with a life-altering brain injury.

The family came to Fort Lauderdale after the teenager enrolled in Nova Southeastern University in 2024 to study veterinary medicine.

“We always knew she was gonna be successful and had high aspirations for what she wanted to do,” said Donald Francis, Kumani’s grandfather, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash.

However, their lives were changed forever after a Tesla ran a red light and hit their car.

The driver, identified as Gavin Dorvil, slammed into their rental Dodge Durango at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street.

“I got one vehicle, heavy damage, in the cemetery,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner on that day.

Bystanders struggled to save them.

“I was telling her like, ‘Don’t talk, don’t talk, I’mma get your friends out of the car.’ There were other two girls in the car,” said a bystander at the time.

“It was terrible,” said another bystander.

Lisa and Kumani’s grandmother, Geraldine Francis, did not survive. Kumani survived but suffered a serious brain injury, leaving her in a coma for two months.

The future she was so close to achieving was ripped away in an instant, along with shattering the family’s hearts at the devastating losses.

“I’m angry, they’ve taken my wife, they’ve taken Lisa,” said Donald.

Now, the family is suing the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Donald also shared his concerns about his granddaughter’s future.

“I think about it all the time, what’s gonna happen? I mean, what type of future does she have? It just seems like you just can’t keep on like this,” said Donald.

The family’s lawyer blames the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and claimed that two deputies were pursuing Dorvil to initiate a traffic stop in the middle of the afternoon.

An internal affairs report from BSO said that Dorvil was driving recklessly. Two deputies were also reassigned during that investigation.

“We allege it should have never happened in the first place,” said Josiah Graham, the family’s attorney.

Surveillance video from that day shows the Tesla speeding by in the afternoon, with Dorvil travelling at 92 miles an hour as he ran the red light.

The internal affairs report says that the deputies reached speeds of 76 miles an hour and 83 miles an hour.

It also said that both deputies failed to use discretion, but did not uphold allegations of taking part in a pursuit.

One of the deputies was given a one day suspension without pay, and the other a two day suspension without pay.

Donald now cares for Kumani with the help of a caregiver, racking up medical bills.

The family’s lawyer said that the crash on Aug. 11, 2024 changed everything.

“Well, we’re asking for accountability,” said Graham.

In the years since then, family gatherings are more muted, and their house is quiet.

At some point, Donald got a dog to offer additional support and company for his family.

“It’s been a struggle, you know, there’s always reminders. Always reminders,” he said.

BSO officials said that they do not comment on pending litigation.

Dorvil now faces several charges, with a hearing set to take place sometime next week.

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