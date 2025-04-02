POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews dealt with a smoky situation near a high school in Pompano Beach.

Flames erupted from the parking lot of Blanche Ely High School, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said welding equipment on the back of a work truck caught fire.

Cellphone video shows thick smoke making its way though the front entrance as crews worked to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt, and the school was not affected.

