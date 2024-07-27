FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are ready to start repairs on a drawbridge damaged by a crane collapse back in April in Fort Lauderdale that killed one person and injured two others.

Beginning Friday night, there will be some lane closures on the Southeast Third Avenue drawbridge over the New River that links Southeast Sixth Street and East Las Olas Boulevard closed. The closures are expected to last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Officials are addressing any potential structural issues to the deck of the bridge caused when part of a crane collapsed back on April 4.

