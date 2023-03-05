SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A wedding reception in Southwest Ranches turned into a nightmare for guests when the venue’s owner shut the party down while waving a gun.

According to Davie Police, the incident happened at Cielo Farms, located at 4680 Volunteer Road, at around 11 p.m., Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the venue.

An altercation reportedly occurred because of a time dispute between the owner and the wedding party.

Police said two people were arrested.

