DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive fire ripped through a mobile home in Davie, leaving the structure gutted and a family without a place to call home.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off West State Road 84, just after 6 p.m., Saturday.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, the homeowner’s daughter said she wasn’t home at the time the flames sparked.

“I took my kids to the playground and showed up here. The house was in flames,” she said.

Cellphone video captured flames shooting from the mobile home.

The homeowner’s daughter, who asked not to be identified, said she was devastated by what she saw.

“I’m about to lose everything, and I actually did. We lost everything,” she said.

The fire burned into the night, leaving behind charred walls and caution tape surrounding the structure.

In addition to the extensive damage to the structure, the family’s car was incinerated.

In a GoFundMe page they created, the family said everything was burned to the floor, including baby pictures and personal papers.

Moreover, a pet cat that was inside at the time the fire broke out did not survive.

The homeowner’s daughter said she doesn’t know where to go from here, asking for help during this very difficult time.

“I’m in shock; I’m just needing help right now,” she said. “If you guys can please help, donate, we just need the help.”

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

If you would also like to help, go to their GoFundMe page.

