PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s been nearly a month since a local chef was struck and killed in what police described as a hit-and-run in Plantation, but his family has not given up hope for an arrest, and now the victim’s mother is making a desperate plea for the driver responsible to surrender.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Tammy Norton-June said her son, Douglas Freeman, was beloved by those who him best and his community.

“Everyone loved him. He had a whole family, he was well loved, a lot of people loved him,” she said.

But the Sept. 16 crash that ended Freeman’s life has left the grieving parent begging for answers.

“We just want justice,” said Norton-June.

Police said Freeman, known to his friends as DJ, was hit by a car and killed on West Broward Boulevard, just west of 40th Avenue.

The 34-year-old had left work at a nearby restaurant, and investigators said it was after midnight when he was struck.

“One driver hit him, and that driver kept going, and then another driver hit him, and she turned around, and she stayed on the scene,” said Norton-June.

Freeman’s mother said her son never met a stranger.

“He was a gentle giant. Everywhere Douglas went, he always made friends. A lot of people loved him,” she said.

Their family attorney, Vincent Duffy, said he feels like the information is out there.

“We have a sense that there are people out there that know something, maybe they know they know something, maybe they’re not sure,” he said.

Now Freeman’s family is hoping one of them comes forward to do the right thing..

“I just ask that they turn themselves in, you know, let us get closure,” said Norton-June.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.