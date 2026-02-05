PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly eight years after the Parkland shooting, frustrated families said the Broward Sheriff’s Office has not admitted to their alleged shortcomings on that tragic day in 2018, and now the victims’ loved ones want pending lawsuits settled.

Family members addressed reporters on Thursday, as they marked eight years since a lone gunman opened fire inside Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

Because of BSO’s inaction, these parents said, their wounds have not healed, and they are tired of waiting for accountability — from the sheriff’s office and the county — as county officials continue to drag their feet by filing motions and appeals in an apparent attempt to avoid a civil jury trial.

“What we are asking for is a hearing in court where we get to go through their failures, their liability on those failures, in front of a jury,” said Fred Guttenberg, the parent of victim Jaime Guttenberg. “We want them to have to accept liability and responsibility for what they did. Every other failed entity has done that years ago already. They have been delaying this and delaying this and delaying this and, candidly, as a bunch of families, we have finally reached our breaking point. We’ve had enough.”

7News did not immediately hear back from BSO or the Broward County Commission after reaching out to them for a reaction to the Parkland families’ claims.

