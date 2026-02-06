DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care is making an urgent plea to the community to help them find homes for three dogs that desperately need one.

Officials at the shelter posted an adoption alert for some dogs whose mental health is worsening.

“They are the ones struggling the most in the shelter,” said Alyssa Dazza, Assistant Director at Broward Animal Care.

Shelter staffers say these three dogs are potentially harming themselves because they’re constantly pacing, running, and jumping within their cages.

One of these dogs is Tammie, a 4-year-old with a sweet and gentle face. Officials say Tammie and two other dogs of a similar breed and size need to be adopted in the next five days before things reach a breaking point for them.

“We are reaching a breaking point for these dogs’ mental health. So we can not continue housing them if their quality of life is continuing to deteriorate and everything we’re doing isn’t helping,” said Dazza.

Broward Animal Care says they’ve reached out to rescue partners, but they are also at capacity, so they keep running into roadblocks.

“We have animals coming in every day, and there’s usually more coming in than are leaving,” said Dazza.

Officials say every adoption that occurs gives the shelter more room to house the animals.

The three dogs needing an immediate home are good with kids and get along with other pets, staffers say.

Two other dogs, Grandaddy, a senior dog, and Valiente, also need a home as soon as possible, even though they aren’t on the five-day list.

Earlier on Thursday, a fourth dog, Charlie, also needed a forever home. Lucky for him, a family made room for him and took him in.

7News cameras captured the moment every shelter dog hopes for: a second chance and a big hug from their new family.

“I’m just so happy. I can’t wait to get him home,” said Darrin Malacusky, who adopted Charlie.

Charlie is now home with his new furry sister, who looks similar to him and shares his age.

As the family takes Charlie from the shelter for good, they hope the other three animals find their forever homes before time runs out.

“It’s hard to explain. There are no words for it because I know I saved him. He’s going to have a home, a forever home,” said Malacusky.

For those interested in adopting, the only requirements are proof of residence and a $25 licensing fee.

For more information on available pets, click here.

