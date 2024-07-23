FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As investigators search for the shooter, a great-grandfather shares his pain after losing his great-grandson in a drive-by shooting at a Fort Lauderdale park while celebrating a birthday party.

The great-grandfather of Rylo Yancy who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting says this is a tough time for him and his family.

“We all suffering inside,” said Al Yancy the great-grandfather of the victim.

Al describes the incredible heartbreak of losing his great-grandson, who was only 3 years old.

“He was part of the family, he was one of the newest of the family,” he said.

Rylo was at a birthday party at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale when someone fired shots at the playground, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Rylo was going down the slide when a bullet hit him.

The shooting led parents to frantically call 911.

“I need an ambulance at Riverland Park, a baby just got shot, we are at Riverland Park,” said a woman to 911 operators.

Rylo was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center but police confirmed the child had succumbed to his injuries.

Family and friends were seen crying outside the hospital in grief and comforting each other as they mourned the loss of Rylo.

“I can’t live without my baby,” said the mother.

On Tuesday, part of the equipment was removed for evidence as officials said the shooter fired more than two dozen shots.

“Kids can’t go to a party, they can’t go to school they can’t do anything cause of the violence,” said Al.

This shooting marks the second drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale this month.

On July 8, another drive-by shooting happened on NW 10th Terrace as a subject in a silver sedan started shooting, killing two people and injuring three. One of the injured victims was a 2-year-old boy but his mother 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday died from her injuries.

There have been no arrests in either case.

As for Rylo’s family, they hope police can find the person behind the shooting that took his life.

“I hope they find em, I hope they find em and I hope they find them as soon as possible,” said Al.

Detectives reportedly identified and recovered a vehicle involved in the shooting.

Police and other city leaders plan to gather at Riverland Park on Wednesday morning.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

