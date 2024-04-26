DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that erupted on a tour bus which led to the hours-long closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Nob Hill Road.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the bus fire just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce captured firefighters as they tackled the flames that ate through what it could of the bus, leaving only a skeleton of it left over.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze on the double decker bus that had about 50 people on board at the time it ignited.

The tourists on the bus ran out of the vehicle to avoid getting burned. They were later picked up.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 4:45 p.m., traffic has reopened.

Video shared with 7News by viewers shows black smoke and flames from the bus fire.

Neighbors told 7News that it was a scary sight for them to see.

“We heard it. It shook the house,” said one neighbor.

“It was really scary. All I could think about is ‘Oh my God, I don’t know who was on there, I hope it was empty, I hope they got off if there were people on there,'” said Renee Thomas.

Thomas and other neighbors said they heard multiple popping noises.

“We suspect, one of my neighbors suspected, that it could be the tires,” said Thomas. I can only imagine how terrifying it might have been for the people that were on there.”

It remains unclear what started the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.