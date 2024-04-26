DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that erupted on a passenger bus which led to the hours-long closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near Nob Hill Road.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the bus fire just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce captured firefighters as they tackled the flames.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze on the double decker bus that had about 50 people on board at the time it ignited.

The tourists on the bus ran out of the vehicle to avoid getting burned. They were later picked up.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 4:45 p.m., traffic has reopened.

Video shared with 7News by viewers shows black smoke and flames from the bus fire.

Neighbors told 7News that it was a scary sight for them to see.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.