FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lost bird has been found after flying the coop.

All eyes were on Harley Wednesday morning, perched in a tree in Fort Lauderdale.

The beautiful wayward macaw was retrieved by her owner and the fire department after being spotted on a branch by neighbors near Northeast 16th Place and Eighth Avenue.

“As we get closer we see a big bright orange flash and saw some ruffly movement,” said David Sanchez, who spotted the bird.

“They maneuvered perfectly to exactly where the bird was,” said another man, “and the guy just stuck out his hand, and the bird just climbed on his hand, and they took the bird down just like that.”

Harley’s owner said she took flight two days ago from his home and had been on the loose ever since.

