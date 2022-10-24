LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Twister trouble was captured along the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea shoreline.

“Oh my god, they better take these down,” said a panicked woman on a user video.

Frantic beachgoers left in awe after a waterspout briefly came up onto land near the plunge beach resort on Friday.

Umbrellas were swept up out of the ground and flew through the air like spears as they barely missed people.

The natural phenomenon did not cause much damage.

No injuries have been reported.

