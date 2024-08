FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A waterspout formed over the beach near Las Olas Boulevard.

7Skyforce captured the spectacle at sea, Wednesday morning.

The video footage shows the combination of a cloudy sunrise with the funnel making quite a sight.

Both the beauty and power of nature on full display in one powerful image.

