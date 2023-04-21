HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two waterspouts touched down on the coasts of Broward County beaches before immediately dissipating, Friday afternoon.

One of the weather phenomena made landfall around 12:45 p.m., on the shores just east of the intersection of Hayes Street and North Surf Road.

Live video footage captured a funnel over the ocean where a disturbance in the water could be seen.

At the time of the video, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after the waterspout made landfall but has since been lifted.

Once a waterspout makes landfall, experts consider it a tornado.

The winds from the tornado briefly picked up chairs and umbrellas before the tornado disappeared.

