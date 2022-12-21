HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has caused street-level flooding in Hollywood.

Contractors were in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenue when they hit the watermain, which caused it to rupture, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where water spread through the street.

Crews were able to find the valves to turn the water off.

Hollywood Police were also on the scene to direct traffic away from the area.

No boil water orders were issued.

The break has caused a large hole in the roadway.

It is expected that repairs will take several hours.

