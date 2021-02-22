Water main rupture in Fort Lauderdale causes EB closure of SR 84

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have shut down the eastbound lanes of State Road 84 in a section of Fort Lauderdale as they work to repair a water main break.

The eastbound lanes between South Andrews Avenue and Southeast Fourth Avenue have been closed to traffic since 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Drivers heading eastbound are being detoured south on South Andrews Avenue to Southeast 25th Street East and north on Southeast Fourth Avenue to resume eastbound travel on State Road 84.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

