POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency road repair due to a water main leak may delay drivers’ morning commute in Pompano Beach.

The rupture shut down the intersection of Copans Road and Andrews Avenue this weekend.

Crews have stopped the leak, but the roadwork is expected to continue Monday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the intersection.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.