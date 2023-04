FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another case of water woes in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews have responded to a water main leak Wednesday, near Las Olas Boulevard, between Southeast Third and Ninth avenues, leading to full road closures in the area.

Officials expect repairs to be made overnight, but water has already been shut off to the area, in order to start repairs

