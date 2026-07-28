WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break sent water gushing in Wilton Manors.

City officials said a contractor working near Northeast 24th Street and 16th Avenue damaged a nearby water main, causing the break.

Crews shut down the surrounding area while repairs were made.

While emergency repairs have been completed, officials have issued a boil water notice for impacted residents until July 30.

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