Water main break repaired; boil notice remains in effect for part of Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The water main break in Fort Lauderdale beach has been repaired Sunday.

Crews fixed the main after it ruptured Saturday in the area of 500 Seabreeze Boulevard, near A1A.

Water service has also been restored, but the boil water notice remains in effect for residents along the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard up to Poinsettia Street, east of Almond Avenue and Banyan Street, between South Birch Road and Almond Avenue.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing water test results.

