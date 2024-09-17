HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break left a wet mess in Hallandale Beach.

The city closed down City Hall and Peter Bluesten Park as crews make repairs on a water main break near U.S. Route 1 and Southeast Eighth Street, Monday

Water flooding parts of the street, closing down the right lane heading southbound on U.S. 1.

As of 8 p.m., city officials posted on X an update that reads in part, “Due to ongoing water main repairs, City Hall administrative offices, the Community Cultural Center, and Bluesten Park will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, until further notice.”

Water service and water pressure may be lower than normal as crews work on repairs.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.