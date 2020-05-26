Water main break in Hallandale Beach leads to lane closures, boil water notice

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in a part of Hallandale Beach that’s already being affected by heavy rainfall.
City officials said the line ruptured near the intersection of Northeast 14th Avenue and Fourth Street, Tuesday afternoon.
Northbound traffic along the 400 block of Northeast 14th Avenue is being impacted while repairs are made.
Officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for the surrounding areas.
