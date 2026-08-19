HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hallandale Beach has issued a precautionary boil water notice after a water main break in the area.

The affected area ranges along Hallandale Beach Boulevard to Holiday Drive.

Residents are urged to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes for at least a minute before use.

Officials said that the notice will remain in effect until the water is deemed safe to drink.

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