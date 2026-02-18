DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break shut down part of a roadway in Dania Beach, Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, just east of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, near Southwest 54th Street and 40th Avenue, just before noon.

Aerial video from 7Skyforce showed water shooting out of the ground and into the air. Construction crews were seen at the site.

City crews are expected to arrive to pinpoint the exact location of the break.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

