HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break near Sheridan Street has led to significant flooding on A1A, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

Live video footage captured cars cautiously navigating through the flooded road while public utility workers strive to repair the leak.

7Skyforce’s aerial views showcase water spewing from the ground, with utility workers using metal detectors to locate and shut off the valve.

In response to the incident, northbound lanes of A1A between New Mexico Street and Sheridan Street are temporarily closed for repairs.

Drivers are reminded that attempting to navigate flooded streets can result in damage and getting stuck.

