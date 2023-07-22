HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break flooded a road in Hollywood.

A telecom company on Friday hit an eight-inch water main to an unoccupied building along North 17th Avenue between Fillmore and Taylor Streets.

No customers were impacted and no boil water advisory was issued.

According to the City of Hollywood, the roadway will remain closed for the next few days while crews make repairs.

