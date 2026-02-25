FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale were working to clean up a wet mess after a car crashed into an apartment building.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a BMW hit the side of the building located in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The impact caused a water line to burst, but firefighters were able to shut off the water upon their arrival.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the building was minimal.

The BMW has since been towed from the scene.

