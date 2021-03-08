Water line breaks, floods Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Weston after a bad break.

A major water line broke in the area of Bonaventure Boulevard and Saddle Club Road, Monday at around 8:30 p.m.

Water is flooding the street, and Bonaventure Boulevard has been closed in all directions.

Several homes and buildings in the area are without water or experiencing low water pressure.

Crews are working to fix the problem.

