PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Road closure was enforced after a water leak in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted out Sunday, the roads are closed at Westbound Northwest 17th Street, between Northwest 183rd Avenue and Northwest 184th Avenue.

Road Closure: Westbound NW 17th St. between NW 183rd Ave & NW 184th Ave. is closed due to a water leak. Please avoid the area if possible.

It is advised to avoid the area if possible.

As for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the roads have reopened with no safety concerns.

