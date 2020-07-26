Water advisory due to sewage overflow lifted in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have lifted a precautionary water advisory due to sewage overflow in a part of Fort Lauderdale.

The advisory, issued Friday, affected waterways between Northeast 29th and 30th streets, as well as between the Intracoastal Waterway and Bayview Drive.

Officials initially put the advisory in place for the waterway located east of Bayview Drive after a bypass pump malfunctioned on Friday, causing a sewage overflow in the area.

Sunday morning, officials said tests conducted on the water revealed it’s safe.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.