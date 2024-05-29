DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker and water safety leaders spoke out with a goal to keep children safe in the water this summer.

As summer kicks into full gear, parents are reminded to keep children safe around water.

Wednesday morning, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz held a water safety news conference at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie.

Officials aimed to educate parents on water safety and provided them with tools for home and public swimming areas.

One mother, pool safety advocate Casey McGovern, spoke about her tragic experience of how her 1-year-old daughter drowned. Now she’s making it her mission to help other parents.

“I made her a promise that I would make this my life’s mission, my life’s work. I would commit my entire life to educating parents on the risk factors, educating them that this doesn’t have to happen to them,” said McGovern.

There are already laws requiring fences around pools and safety equipment to prevent suction entrapment.

Officials said 30 children have drowned this year throughout Florida. Four of the drownings took place in Broward County.

