DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida congresswoman held discussions on how to step up security as Jewish communities across the country worry about their safety days after an act of terror at a Michigan synagogue.

For over an hour Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz met in Davie with several members of the law enforcement community and representatives of Jewish community institutions. They aimed to figure out how to best combat threats.

Wasserman Schultz said she wanted to talk about how best to try to track and combat threats to different sorts of community institutions, whether they’re temples, synagogues, groups or schools.

They also spoke very specifically about a $400 million federal grant program that would allow for cameras, technology, security guards and money that would come from the federal government to help temples, synagogues and community centers fight threats.

“These grants are the best tool that we have to fortify security in houses of worship of all faiths, and it’s not just the Jewish community that are facing rising risk,” said Wasserman Schultz.

“But now, we’re in a new environment, a new threat spectrum exists, and so now ,they’re forced with, do we have the funding to purchase new equipment, or should we pursue this grant, knowing it may take two to three years to get reimbursed?” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

7News spoke to a rabbi from a chabad in Cooper City who said they are still waiting to be reimbursed for some security money they received from the federal government back in 2023.

It is a very expensive process to try to harden community centers, so a big topic of conversation was how to streamline that process to keep everyone safe and working together to try to track these threats.

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