DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to take a man in custody after running from deputies and climbing a large tree at a Dania Beach cemetery, in an unlikely bid to get away.

7News’ Skyforce is hovering over the scene where BSO deputies are attempting to capture the man up in the tree at the West Lawn Cemetery on 1251 Southeast 12th Street.

Several paramedics, officers and firefighters are at the scene.

The suspect was wanted for a felony and fled from officers. A witness said the wanted man was at a nearby corner store where police approached him and he then ran and jumped the fence of the cemetery and scaled the tree.

Authorities have brought out their ladder trucks, but the suspect refuses to come down. People in the area told 7News that the situation has been going on for about two-and-a-half hours.

One witness claims to have heard the man yelling out that he wanted water and to talk to some family members. Others said that his brother is possibly at the scene and that the suspect climbed all the way to the top of the tree.

Officials have only confirmed that the man is a felony suspect.

