Walk-up COVID-19 test site to open in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar and the Florida Department of Health will open a new COVID-19 walk-up testing location.

At a news conference held Tuesday morning, officials said the site will open Wednesday at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center, located at 7000 Miramar Parkway.

Officials said the tests will be free and open to everyone, but first responders and city officials are being tested first, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms.

“The demand far exceeds the supply that’s available to us, so for us to be able to be granted this test site is welcomed, and it’s definitely necessary,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Patients will need to show proof of residency, and anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The site will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be able to conduct 200 tests a day on a first-come, first-served basis, with a turnaround time between two to three days.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

