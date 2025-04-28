FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big crowd laced up their sneakers in downtown Fort Lauderdale to take a stand against drunk driving.

More than 800 people turned out for the Walk like MADD & MADD Dash 5K organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Sunday morning.

The event, which started near Huizenga Plaza, aimed to raise money and awareness.

Organizers said they raised over $200,000 to help stop drunk and drugged driving.

