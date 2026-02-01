FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crowds of people gathered for this year’s Walk for Wishes 5K marathon, to help assist children facing cancer and other medical challenges.

Over a thousand supporters attended the marathon at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

The 17th annual run raised $300,000, to help local families keep up their fight against cancer.

“This is what we all want, when we come out of beating cancer, and any type of illness and it is a meravel thing, to just be here with other people that can understand this and other kids that can have somebody to depend on, and bet on, and it really is an amazing thing,” said Isabella Desptree, a Wish Kid who attended the event.

7’s Alex de Armas attended as the emcee of the event, and told attendees about her dedication to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

7News is a proud sponsor of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

