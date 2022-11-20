PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner.

Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.

Bobby Hall with 100 Black Men of South Florida, the chairman of this food drive, said the meals will make a big difference for the recipients.

“Their faces, it lights up, it gives them that little bit of hope that ‘I don’t have to worry about Thanksgiving anymore, it’s already provided for me,'” said Hall, “so it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world.”

Each box contains a turkey, canned goods and other items ideal for a Thanksgiving dinner.

With the help of Publix, Feeding South Florida, and other entities, 70,000 meals are being provided.

