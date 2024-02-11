WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving mural honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland received some much-needed care, nearly six years after 17 lives were tragically taken.

7News cameras on Saturday captured volunteers touching up the mural located along the 2400 block of Northeast 13th Avenue, tucked away at The Yard in Wilton Manors.

“Art is therapy. Art is healing,” said organizer Julio Busciolano.

The restoration efforts come days before the sixth anniversary of the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A community came together to honor and remember the 17 lives lost on Feb. 14, 2018.

Completed in 2019, the mural paints the memories and likeness of those who were killed at Building 12. The art was created by students who were able to walk away on that fateful day.

“Every weekend, since 2018 until 2019, we had a bunch of children, survivors, and every weekend we got together,” said Busciolano. “While they were coming here, this was their therapy.”

With time, those survivors have grown up, and time has left its mark on the mural.

“There’s been some damage because of time,” said Busciolano. “We want to keep it, like, honor them always, and we’re getting to the 14th next week, when a lot of people are going to be stopping by, and we want it look as good as it’s always looked.”

Led by Busciolano, volunteers touched up the mural and its memories there. They also comforted each other ahead of a painful reminder of a tragic day in the community’s past.

“We can continue the mission and getting together here, with people that want to learn, families teaching their children,” said Busciolano.

However, the mural’s days may be numbered. 7News has learned The Yard will be redeveloped. With the removal of the mural, organizers said, there will be some sort of digital version in the future.

