OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - From painting and landscaping to fixing appliances, several South Florida volunteers came together to give a home makeover for a woman whose son served his country.

Oakland Park homeowner Doris Hawkins celebrated in front of her newly renovated home on Thursday.

“I have been so blessed today,” Hawkins said. “I thank God every day for that, I thank God, and I thank these people, all of them, for doing what they’re doing for me. Thank you so much.”

Home Depot, Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida and the City of Oakland Park came together to lead these feel-good projects for hundreds of veterans and families of veterans across South Florida.

Just like Hawkins, who son served in the U.S. Marines for four years before he lost his life.

She said that thanks to her son, her God and the organization who helped out, her life has been forever changed.

“It’s over 25 years old, and they’re replacing the stove,” she said. “They put new parts in the air conditioner, so it’s going to be like brand-new, so I’m excited about that, the clean air.”

And for Hawkins, the improvements don’t stop there.

“Window repair, energy-efficient appliances, upgrades that allow a person to be able to stay in their home,” said Kamalah Fletcher, executive director of NHSS.

Those energy-efficient improvements will cut Hawkins’ monthly utility bill by nearly half.

“The things that they’re doing, I could never afford to do,” said Hawkins.

“Thank you for helping our resident, Miss Doris, here in Oakland Park,” said Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald, as he praised those who provided a bit of light to Hawkins’ life.

