MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One South Florida city poured out a wave of support with a generous gesture toward a neighbor in need.

Miramar resident Jamie Flores received a helping hand from the city, thanks to a new community program.

Officials said the program aims to improve the aesthetics of the city through support of its residents.

Flores said the past decade has presented a set of challenges.

“My husband passed away 13 years ago, so I’ve been pretty much on my own. Since then – and then I’ve got my grandson, who was very sick. He just had major surgery,” she said. “It’s … yeah.”

Flores recently lost her job and has been caring for her disabled grandson for the last two years, as he’s been dealing with cerebral palsy and scoliosis and requires constant care and attention.

On Saturday, volunteers helped with essential tasks like gardening, lawn care, painting the house and driveway, and general repair.

“These are folks that have some kind of code violation, but don’t have the wherewithal to come into compliance,” said Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis, “so we’ve organized a group of volunteers, including staff volunteers, who are here today to help them.”

These volunteers helped the senior citizen alleviate her burden and not have to pay any fines.

Davis said this isn’t the first house covered by the initiative.

“This is our second time we’re doing this. We did this a couple of weeks ago. We helped three homeowners,” she said. “We’re gonna continue with this venture because we think it’s so important.”

It’s an opportunity for volunteers to make a meaningful contrbution for their community.

Flores said it is amazing to see all these people helping her out.

“I really appreciate with everything inside me. I appreciate it,” she said.

Davis said the volunteers also helped with two other homes on Saturday.

