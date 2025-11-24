FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of families are getting a little extra help this Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale.

Volunteers with the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center packed cars with pre-bagged thanksgiving meals, including a frozen turkey and all the fixings.

The annual “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade” delivers meals to families caring for children with special health needs across Broward County.

“our families suffer from food insecurity. They have kids who are medically complex, and they need a little bit extra help during the holidays so this why we do it,” said Ana Calderon Randazzo, Executive Director of CDTC.

Eight-hundred meals were handed out during the annual event.

Organizers say it is a community effort aimed at making the holiday a little brighter for those who need it most.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.