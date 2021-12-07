HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood has gotten into the spirit of the season.

A video provided by the hospital on Tuesday shows volunteers transforming the lobby into a winter wonderland.

The decorations are inspired by a holiday children’s book by Broadway director Neil Goldberg, the founder of Cirque Dreams.

The decorations aim to spread smiles and positivity to the young patients and their families.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.