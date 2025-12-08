HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children in foster care got a special holiday treat in Hollywood this weekend.

Voices for Children of Broward hosted their annual Brunch with Santa at the Old Navy in Oakwood Plaza, Sunday morning.

The young participants enjoyed a full holiday breakfast. They also decorated gingerbread cookies, made their own ornaments and even got personalized presents after a one-on-one visit with the big guy himself, Old St. Nick.

Organizers said they aimed to give these kids a festive day filled with joy and holiday cheer.

