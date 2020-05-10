Virtual twist: 26th Broward Heart Walk held online

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 26th annual Broward Heart Walk was held this weekend, with a virtual twist.

Ryan and Raquel Case of the Rick Case Auto Group kicked off the event from the family’s Kia dealership in Sunrise, Sunday.

However, since social gatherings are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, the walk was held online.

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was also part of the event. She welcomed participants and encouraged them to walk in their neighborhoods or work out at home.

